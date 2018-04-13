Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw

Elvis, the Australian Reptile Park’s notoriously cranky 52-year-old crocodile, showed off his powerful jaw by crunching a watermelon that was rolling towards him, as seen in this April 13 video.The grumpy reptile “snapped his jaws with an almighty clap and the fruit went flying in every direction,” the Somersby-based park said.It’s not known whether Elvis has decided to trade in his customary meat feasts for a vegan lifestyle. Credit: Australian Reptile Park via Storyful