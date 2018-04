Qiyi, a seven-month-old baby panda, loves her keeper so much that she won’t leave him alone! No matter how many times or how far she gets moved elsewhere, the fuzzy mischief-maker just can’t stop coming back and grabbing his legs for more attention.This was recorded while the zookeeper was working to create a simulated wild field for panda cubs at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China. Credit: iPanda via Storyful