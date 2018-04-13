Drivers warned of poor conditions as high winds cause dust storm in western US

Dust storms across the west of the US are creating hazardous driving conditions as dry conditions spark fears of wildfires.

Video captured on April 12 shows a low haze on the horizon on the I-15 heading towards Los Angeles from Las Vegas.

Authorities warned drivers on Thursday to exercise caution when driving, even recommending they stop if visibility becomes too poor.

Strong winds and dry conditions have also caused concern over the potential for wildfires to develop.