Jenna Dewan shares message with her fans for the first time since announcing Channing Tatum split

Jenna Dewan is thankful for the fan support following her breakup. For the first time since announcing her split from husband Channing Tatum, the "Step Up" alum, 37, posted on Instagram Thursday, expressing gratitude to her five million followers. “Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back,” Dewan captioned a photo of her at the beach dressed in a white sleeveless crop top and billowy white maxi skirt.