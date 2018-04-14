Kendra Wilkinson wants to silence the haters criticizing her handling of divorce. Days after filing for divorce from husband Hank Baskett, the reality star, 32, shared a message to naysayers and critics Thursday on Instagram. Wilkinson’s post comes after she had a moms night out with a slew of her famous besties including Tori Spelling, Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey, Jessica Hall, Veena Crownholm and Seventh Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell. In addition, Wilkinson recently shared a photo of her “drunk” night of playing video games. Wilkinson concluded her lengthy post by reemphasizing her parenting skills.