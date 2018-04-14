Kendra Wilkinson wants to silence the haters criticizing her handling of divorce
Kendra Wilkinson wants to silence the haters criticizing her handling of divorce. Days after filing for divorce from husband Hank Baskett, the reality star, 32, shared a message to naysayers and critics Thursday on Instagram. Wilkinson’s post comes after she had a moms night out with a slew of her famous besties including Tori Spelling, Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey, Jessica Hall, Veena Crownholm and Seventh Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell. In addition, Wilkinson recently shared a photo of her “drunk” night of playing video games. Wilkinson concluded her lengthy post by reemphasizing her parenting skills.