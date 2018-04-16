Police Officer Helps Mother Duck and Her Chicks Cross Road in Louisville

A police officer was spotted helping a mother duck and her chicks cross the road during rush hour in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday, April 13.This video of the cute interaction was captured by eyewitness Israel McCullough. It shows Jeffersontown police officer Diane Lewis helping the ducks cross eight lanes of traffic.Sharing the post on Facebook, McCullough wrote: “Today I watched a J-Town police officer help a mother duck and her babies cross traffic during rush hour. This was so awesome!” Credit: Israel McCullough via Storyful