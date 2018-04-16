Powerful tornado rips through Algerian city, destroying homes

This is the dramatic moment a tornado was captured rumbling through a city in northern Algeria.

The footage, captured on April 14, shows the tornado touching town and swirling close to some houses in Batna.

The filmer writes: ''The sky went grey during strong winds and all of a sudden we saw this huge whirlwind coming our way.

The tornado destroyed a nearby house and left nothing but ruin on its way.

According to the filmer, nobody was in the house that got destroyed.

In the video, a man speaking in Chaoui can be heard telling his daughter to get inside before reciting a prayer in Arabic.