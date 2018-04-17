Smithsonian's National Zoo Celebrates Birth of Male Western Lowland Gorilla, First in Nine Years

A male western lowland gorilla infant, the first in nine years, was born to Smithsonian’s National Zoo on April 15, and zoo staff managed to capture the birth on camera.The male infant, named Moke, was born to 15-year-old gorilla Calaya, and his arrival was announced on social media on April 16. In the video, Calaya remained calm as she delivered Moke and held him close to her face after his arrival to clean him off, and keep him protected. Credit: Smithsonian’s National Zoo via Storyful