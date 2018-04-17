John Stamos names new baby after his late father

It's a Boy! John Stamos Welcomes Son Billy - and Names the Newborn After His Late Dad. Stamos and 31-year-old McHugh, who wed Feb. 3 after two and a half years together, announced the pregnancy to PEOPLE exclusively in December.

“I always wanted to be a dad. Clearly I had to do some work on myself first,” the actor said. “I have a youthful thing. People say, ‘Oh, you look young.’ You start believing you’re gonna live to be 150. And then you wake up and go, ‘No, man, this is it. This is not a rehearsal.’ … People would say, ‘You should have a child.’ I was like, ‘That ship has sailed.'” But Stamos said he felt prepared for parenthood. “I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” he told PEOPLE, joking. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”