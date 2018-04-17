Commuters take to urban skiing after heavy Spring snowfall in Wisconsin

Commuters in Wisconsin have taken to cross-country skiing to get around after a Spring blizzard covered large parts of the state in snow.

Video shows people struggling along a suburban street in Green Bay on cross-country skis as large snow drifts are spotted on front lawns.

The April blizzard saw a record 52 centimetres (20.6) inches of snow fall across the midwestern state.

The extreme weather caused widespread disruption, with one pastor reportedly even streaming Sunday mass on Facebook.

The video was captured on April 15.