High winds create 'exploding' 50ft waves on Lake Superior

High winds during an April storm created these dramatic "exploding" waves along Lake Superior's rugged Minnesota shorelines at the weekend.

In video filmed on April 14 ahead of a storm and at a time of higher-than-average water levels, exploding spray shoots waves more than 50ft into the air against the shore.

Writes the filmer: "While it is awesome for wave watching to experience these conditions, it, unfortunately, causes much erosion and other shoreline damage too. It is humbling to be in the presence of Lake Superior when she's whipped into a frenzy. The power of those thundering waves is absolutely incredible!

"Sustained winds topped 30 mph with gusts well above 50 mph. Wave heights were sometimes greater than 15 feet. The exploding spray shot more than 50 feet into the air. This is not the ocean. "

