Luke Bryant volunteered to officiate at Gwen and Blake's wedding

Luke Bryan would happily marry Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton — if the couple is prepared for some playful jabs during the service.

The “Light It Up” singer offered his officiant services to the couple while at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas — AKA the “wedding capital of the world” — where Stefani is also headed for a residency starting in June. Though Gwen and Blake are not engaged, Bryan told "Entertainment Tonight" he would be “honored” to officiate at the pair’s nuptials someday.