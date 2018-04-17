Mother-to-be gets emotional as she discovers baby's gender

This is the touching moment a mother-to-be can't hold her tears back as the gender of her baby is revealed.

The footage, captured at a home in Utah, shows the woman aiming to burst a balloon held by her husband.

Once the balloon is popped, pink tiny balloons come out to reveal the couple is expecting a baby girl.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the woman can't help but burst into tears as she hugs her husband.

We had a long two years of infertility and finally conceived, the woman writes.

The clip was filmed on March 15.