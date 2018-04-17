Massive waves batter Cornish coast before mini heatwave hits UK

Massive waves struck the coast of Cornwall as a storm hits the county before temperatures are expected to rise across the UK.

Huge swells are seen breaking at the waterfront in Penzance, soaking parked vehicles.

And in nearby Porthleven, waves in excess of seven metres (25 feet) struck port, sending water and spray across the bay.

But the heatwave is expected to reach the region this week, with temperatures in Truro set to top 17 degrees.

The footage was filmed on the morning of April 17.