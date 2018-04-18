News

Surfers Pull Off Incredible Stunt in Longboard Vs. Shortboard Experiment

These surfers managed to pull off the ultimate surfing stunt. Taking to the waves in San Onofre State Beach, California, the pair decided to put their coordination skills to the test in this extremely rare move.“I don’t think you’re going to find a world-class longboard surfer who can hang ten on the nose for that long while a shortboard aerialist has the opportunity to fly over him; everything worked out perfectly. It’s extremely entertaining and illustrates the battle of shortboard versus longboard,” John said of the feat. Credit: everydaysrad via Storyful

