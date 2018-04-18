Kate Walsh on life after her brain tumor: 'I've honestly never felt better'

Kate Walsh is living her best life. The actress recently opened up to PEOPLE about her approach towards health following her brain tumor diagnosisback in 2015. Walsh says the diagnosis caused her to “change her attitude” about her diet, and after making some changes, the 13 Reasons Why star says she feels healthier now than ever before. Walsh says women tend to put others’ needs before their own, which is why she finds it important to be an advocate and change the narrative surrounding women’s health. Walsh has partnered up with Abbott for their new Ensure Max Protein drink and says that getting the appropriate amount of protein in her diet has helped her age gracefully.