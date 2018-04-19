Evan Rachel Wood fought for equal 'Westworld' pay and won

Despite years of acting experience and a solid career, Evan Rachel Wood revealed that she had never made the same amount of money as her male co-stars — until now. After agreeing to star in the third season of HBO's "Westworld," Wood was told that she would be earning the same salary as co-stars Anthony Hopkins and Ed Harris. "I almost got emotional," she said, according according to the Wrap via “People.” "I was like, ‘I have never been paid the same as my male counterparts… Never, never.'”