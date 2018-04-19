News

Drone footage shows extent of damage from Hawaii Floods

Destroyed homes, buckled roads and cars buried in mud can be seen in this shocking drone footage from Hawaii's Kauai Island, a result of recent severe flooding.

According to the Kauai Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Army and National Guard helped airlift more than 220 people from the Haena and Wainiha (Kauai) area on Tuesday, after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides over the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch on Kauai and all of the main Hawaiian islands from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday local time.

The drone video shows the damage affecting Hanalei and other areas of Kauai.

"The destruction of homes, vehicles, roadway, and utilities along Weke Road in Hanalei, Hawaii due to flooding." says the filmer.

