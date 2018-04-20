Justin Theroux spotted with 25-year-old model after Jennifer Aniston split

Justin Theroux stepped out with a new lady friend earlier this week, as he was photographed strolling in New York City with 25-year-old model Erika Cardenas. Theroux “has moved on with his life in NYC,” since his February split from Jennifer Aniston, a source recently told People, though another insider says there is nothing going on with Theroux and Cardenas: "There is no romantic relationship, just a friend from the gym."