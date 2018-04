Festival-goers in China were treated to a ton of seafood. Literally.

A huge pot, which has a diametre of 6.6metres and three layers, of cooked seafood was unveiled at the Chengshantou Food Festival in Weihai City in eastern China's Shandong Province.

The clip, shot on April 18, shows staff opening the steaming giant pot surrounded by hundreds of tourists.

The annual food festival has a 100-year history, according to local reports.