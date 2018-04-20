New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoy a date night at the Rockets game

After spending the weekend together at Coachella, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are enjoying a date night in the rapper’s hometown of Houston. The parents of 2-month-old Stormi were spotted sitting courtside at the Toyota Center where the Rockets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 102 – 82 during game 2 of the first-round of the 2018 NBA playoffs on Wednesday. Jenner, 20, and Scott, 25, — who have been dating since April 2017 — color-coordinated in all black outfits as the new mom also opted for a blunt black bob for the outing.