Parts of UK experience hottest April day in almost 70 years

“Parts of the UK experienced the warmest April day in almost 70 years with temperatures in central London reaching 28C (82F), prompting warnings for competitors in the marathon,” The Guardian reported.

In this video compilation, a filmer captures people soaking up the sun and heat along the Brighton seafront.

People are seen relaxing at the beach, walking on the boardwalk, riding on zip lines and bungee jumping.

“The hot weather far surpasses the average maximum temperature for April, which sits at 11.4C (53F),” The Telegraph reported.