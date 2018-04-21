Wingsuits and Wind Tunnels Make for a Fun Time

While visiting the Indoor Wingsuiting Facility in Stockholm, Sweden, Bryan decided to document his flying experience and compile a video of his three hours of training at the facility.The experienced skydiver took to the tunnel with ease, taking his time to refine his technique and skills.“I’ve been a skydiver since 2010 and a wingsuit pilot since 2014. I was one of the first to fly in the new indoor wingsuit tunnel that opened in October of 2017. I was the second person to get a pro flyer status in the tunnel after flying a total of 3 hrs. The tunnel is currently open to the general public,” added Bryan. Credit: Bryan Campau via Storyful