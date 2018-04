Koda the pit bull from Georgia was not one bit happy about the ‘vicious and evil’ pig statue lurking in the family living room.Koda is a very well-trained dog, but sometimes he can be quite vocal when he encounters direct eye contact . While being stared at by the statue, Koda freaked out and couldn’t stop barking. “He is still very freaked out by the pig to this day,” explained owner Sarah. Credit: sarah wolverine via Storyful