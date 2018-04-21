Melania Trump will go to Barbara Bush's funeral solo

President Donald Trump will not be among those in attendance at Barbara Bush‘s funeral. The commander in chief, 71, won’t be attending the Bush matriarch’s funeral and will send his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, instead “to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush family and friends attending the service,” in a statement released by the White House and obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday. Trump’s relationship with the Bush dynasty has been contentious since the 2016 Republican primary race for president when the business mogul ran against Jeb Bush.