Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Sends Special Message to High School Senior Who Invited Him to Prom

A high school student in Stillwater, Minnesota, got quite the surprise on April 20, when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hijacked her school’s morning announcements to deliver a message.In a video posted to the Stillwater Area High School Facebook page, Katie Kelzenberg appeared shocked as she listened to a message from Johnson, recorded after she sent a Tweet inviting him to her senior prom. “I am sending a message to a very special young lady and her name is Miss Katie Kelzenberg,” Johnson announced much to the delight of the high school senior.Johnson said he would be unable to make the prom due to filming commitments but rented out a local movie theatre for Kelzenberg and her friends to see his latest movie “Rampage.” He also encouraged a “chivalrous, gentleman of a boy” to ask Kelzenberg to prom or just go with her friends. Credit: Stillwater Area High School via Storyful