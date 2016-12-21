News

Margot's pink gin wedding cocktail

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s sparked rumours of a secret wedding and Margot Robbie kicked off celebrations with what’s sure to become the hottest drink we’ll be sipping on this summer – a pink gin cocktail.

Earlier this week, the Aussie actress posted a snap of her beaming from ear to ear at Gold Coast eatery Bam Bam Bakehouse with the pretty pink drink in hand.

The actress is back in Australia, with reports she returned home to tie the knot with her long-term love, Tom. Photo: Instagram/margotrobbie

Margot, 26, was seen celebrating with a group of gal pals, with some speculating the star might have been celebrating her hens party in the lead up to her hush-hush nuptials to long term love, Tom Ackerley

While there’s been a lot of buzz around the singer posting a cryptic snap of her showing off an engagement ring, foodies have been more focused on Margot’s gorgeous flower-infused pink gin and tonic drink which was made from Ink Gin.

Margot was seen celebrating last week on the Gold Coast. Photo: Instagram/brittanylindores

The $80 boutique gin is created by Husk Distillers in NSW, with owner Paul Messenger revealing the spirit has since sold out since Margot’s post.

According to Paul, the gin is actually dark blue, but changes colour when it’s mixed.

The blue gin gets it's colour from a flower, and changes colour when it's mixed. Photo: Instagram/husk_distillers

“We found this flower called the butterfly pea flower. It’s a blue flower and it’s what we call an acid base regulator. The gin on its own is blue and it can look purple depending on the light,” Paul told news.com.au.

Margot sparked talk she'd tied the knot with Tom this week after this telling social media post. Photo: Instagram/margotrobbie

“But it changes colour when you mix it with anything that’s acidic, and tonic water is acidic. So when you make a classic gin and tonic, it changes the pH levels in the drink, which changes the colour to pink. It’s all natural, all 100 per cent done by this amazing flower.”

