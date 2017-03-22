News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Truck’s dash cam captures shocking lane change fail
Truck’s dash cam captures shocking lane change fail

Groom dyes his bride's dress blue

Abi Moustafa
Abi Moustafa
Yahoo7 Be /

An Irish groom surprised his bride by dyeing her AUD$2100 wedding dress blue.

Guy Celebrates With Mom After College Acceptance
1:05

Guy Celebrates With Mom After College Acceptance
Prances with Wolves: brave horse frolics with wolf pack
1:01

Prances with Wolves: brave horse frolics with wolf pack
Nicole makes surprise decision on MAFS
1:00

Nicole makes surprise decision on MAFS
These Animals Have More Style Than You
1:13

These Animals Have More Style Than You
Kylie Jenner Debuts New TATTOO for Boyfriend Travis Scott
2:02

Kylie Jenner Debuts New TATTOO for Boyfriend Travis Scott
'Jelena' in Trouble Already? WHY Did Selena Gomez &amp; Justin Bieber Spend Thanksgiving APART?
2:14

'Jelena' in Trouble Already? WHY Did Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Spend Thanksgiving APART?
When Things Don't Go According to Plan
1:29

When Things Don't Go According to Plan
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards ATTACKED by Soccer Fans After Boyfriend Alex Chamberlain Switches Teams
1:43

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards ATTACKED by Soccer Fans After Boyfriend Alex Chamberlain Switches Teams
UK swimmers brave icy waters in Christmas Day plunge
0:44

UK swimmers brave icy waters in Christmas Day plunge
Kylie Jenner is Making Ex-Boyfriend Tyga INSANELY Jealous Over Relationship with Travis Scott
2:03

Kylie Jenner is Making Ex-Boyfriend Tyga INSANELY Jealous Over Relationship with Travis Scott
Selena Gomez SLAMMED by Her Own Mother for Working with Woody Allen
2:09

Selena Gomez SLAMMED by Her Own Mother for Working with Woody Allen
Zayn Spotted Staying The Night With Gigi Hadid Again | Hollywoodlife
1:54

Zayn Spotted Staying The Night With Gigi Hadid Again | Hollywoodlife
 

If that isn’t bizarre enough, perhaps his reasoning behind it might make sense – apparently he did so to ensure it went well with the ‘Plenty of Fish’ wedding theme. For those playing at home, plenty of fish is like an old-school dating website.

The engaged couple! Photo: RTÉ TV.

Jamie Moten planned his wedding to long-term lover Nikki Corscadden after he agreed to be featured on a TV show called Don’t Tell The Bride.

In only three weeks, Jamie (and we’re going to guess a few thrifty producers) managed to plan his nuptials while his fiancé stayed with her parents.

Jamie sure did take a gamble with this decision! Photo: RTÉ TV.

Speaking on the show, Jamie admitted he wanted to base their wedding theme around the colours featured on the dating site after the couple met online.

"In the early days I didn’t tell people we met online because I was a bit embarrassed about it," Jamie said.

"There was no profile picture so it was definitely her character and sense of humour that took me,” he said of the connection they formed.

Well that's cute and all, but the dress! What was he thinking? As Jamie opted to dye the dress he admitted: "It’s either going to work or it’s ruined." Hmm, clearly mate!

In a clip from the TV show Nikki’s mum is seen already stressed out and she hasn’t even seen the dress which was delivered to her daughter in a box.

The bride's mum looks stressed about this... Photo: RTÉ TV. size=O

Nikki's sisters look more than just a little surprised by her blue gown. Photo: RTÉ TV.

Before we know it, the bride is blindfolded and she comes out dressed in her blue frock!

We're seeing blue. Literally! Photo: RTÉ TV.

The bride may have been shocked about the dress, but it appears she's not feeling blue! Photo: RTÉ TV.

Surprisingly, the bride is okay with it. While we’d probably lose it, it seems this couple found their happy ending.

Nikki took it like a champion. Congratulations to the newlyweds! PHOTO:RTÉ TV.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top