Groom dyes his bride's dress blue

An Irish groom surprised his bride by dyeing her AUD$2100 wedding dress blue.

If that isn’t bizarre enough, perhaps his reasoning behind it might make sense – apparently he did so to ensure it went well with the ‘Plenty of Fish’ wedding theme. For those playing at home, plenty of fish is like an old-school dating website.

Jamie Moten planned his wedding to long-term lover Nikki Corscadden after he agreed to be featured on a TV show called Don’t Tell The Bride.

In only three weeks, Jamie (and we’re going to guess a few thrifty producers) managed to plan his nuptials while his fiancé stayed with her parents.

Speaking on the show, Jamie admitted he wanted to base their wedding theme around the colours featured on the dating site after the couple met online.

"In the early days I didn’t tell people we met online because I was a bit embarrassed about it," Jamie said.

"There was no profile picture so it was definitely her character and sense of humour that took me,” he said of the connection they formed.

Well that's cute and all, but the dress! What was he thinking? As Jamie opted to dye the dress he admitted: "It’s either going to work or it’s ruined." Hmm, clearly mate!

In a clip from the TV show Nikki’s mum is seen already stressed out and she hasn’t even seen the dress which was delivered to her daughter in a box.

Before we know it, the bride is blindfolded and she comes out dressed in her blue frock!

Surprisingly, the bride is okay with it. While we’d probably lose it, it seems this couple found their happy ending.

