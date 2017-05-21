Pippa scores a title to rival Kate’s

Pippa Middleton married James Matthews yesterday, with some of our favourite Royals in attendance.

Though her nuptials weren’t quite of the same scale as her big sis Kate’s Westminter Abbey wedding in 2011, Pippa did manage to score her own aristocratic title when she tied the knot with James.

Pippa will inherit her own title of Lady Glen Affric, according to The Express.

Middleton’s new father-in-law, David Matthews, is the Laird of Glen Affric and owns a 10,000 acre Scottish estate near Loch Ness in the Scottish highlands.

James will eventually inherit the title, so Pippa will have her own title bestowed upon her as his wife, which she can use in the Commonwealth.

David is a former mechanic and acquired the title when he bought the estate in 2008.

The aristocratic connection was unearthed by Australian art historian Michael Reed, who said the Matthews family “keep to themselves” but that “they know how to play the royal game”.

He said: “You’ve certainly got this Matthews family who own this huge baronial castle.”

The aristocratic title has a long and rich history and even comes with its own red and green tartan, which James clearly opted not to sport at his star-studded wedding!

