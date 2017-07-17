One of the biggest headaches many couples face when planning their dream wedding is sticking to the wedding budget.

This Aussie bride got hitched for less than $2000

And with the average wedding cost close to $50k, it's generally not something you want to ignore.

But one Aussie bride has shown that it's possible to have a "perfect' day without having to take out a second mortgage to pay for everything.

Emilyrose Fitzpatrick, who now lives in Glasgow, spent less than $1600 to marry the love of her life Rory.

"If you are creative and money savvy you can have everything you want. Don't make it about anyone other than yourself and don't compromise,” Emilt told the Mail Online.

The biggest expense for the day was the reception, which took place at their favourite local pub. The $990 fee included the room hire, as well as food and entertainment.

Emily admits that she and Rory had initially planned to elope with only two witnesses present, but when her parents decided to fly out for a visit they decided to organise the wedding instead.

With only four months to plan, the couple knew they would have a limited budget as Emily had only just graduated from Art school and was unemployed after moving to Glasgow.

Emily and Rory spent $330 on a photographer to capture the ceremony and then handed out disposable cameras at the reception for the guests to use.

She wore a $100 dress from ASOS – one of many she had ordered before deciding last minute – and only spent $83 on flowers, $50 on a wedding cake of cheese, and $117 on their rings.

The day before she went foraging for flowers for her bouquet and hair piece and had friends help with her makeup.

And everything came together beautifully.

"It was the perfect day and I wouldn't have changed a thing, she told Bella magazine.

