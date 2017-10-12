Man's 'cheesy' pizza-themed proposal goes viral

This man loves pizza so much, he asked his fiancée to marry him in a pie-themed proposal.

On Monday night, Thomas Carl Renner Jr. popped the question to his girlfriend of four years, Brittany Therres, with a large cheese pizza that spelled out “Marry Me” in pepperoni.

Ledo Pizza in Charlotte Hall, Md., which filled the order, posted a photo on Monday of the meal along with Brittany’s engagement ring — a round diamond with a halo design — to its Facebook page, where it has acquired more than 1,500 positive reactions.

“We eat pizza at Ledo all the time, and I wanted to do something nice but also practical,” Renner, 31, a contract specialist for the U.S. Navy, told Yahoo Lifestyle.

But pulling off the proposal to his 27-year-old girlfriend wasn’t seamless.

“Brittany wanted to go to her parents’ house last night to watch the Washington Nationals game so I had to call her parents, tell them about my plan, and ask her dad to come over to fix our TV,” says Renner.

While Brittany grabbed plates and opened the oven to remove the pizza, Renner was standing behind her with the ring.

“She did a double-take when she saw the pizza,” he said.

Renner admits that his proposal begs for an obvious pun, saying, “Of course, the joke around my office is that my proposal was ‘cheesy.’”

