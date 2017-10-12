News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bizarre footage of monster fish chocked on smaller fish
Bizarre footage of monster fish choked on smaller fish

Man's 'cheesy' pizza-themed proposal goes viral

Elise Solé
Yahoo7 Be /

This man loves pizza so much, he asked his fiancée to marry him in a pie-themed proposal.

Woman Gets Engagement Ring for Christmas
1:09

Woman Gets Engagement Ring for Christmas
Magic trick transforms virtual ring into a real one during proposal
1:02

Magic trick transforms virtual ring into a real one during proposal
Kylie Jenner Wears Ring On THAT Finger & Explains Its Special Meaning
1:27

Kylie Jenner Wears Ring On THAT Finger & Explains Its Special Meaning
Boy nods off during festival performance
1:33

Boy nods off during festival performance
Women thrash men with sticks to kick off colourful Holi festival in India
2:08

Women thrash men with sticks to kick off colourful Holi festival in India
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
Joe Jonas' Dad Says His Fiancée Sophie Turner 'Already' Feels Like a Daughter
1:02

Joe Jonas' Dad Says His Fiancée Sophie Turner 'Already' Feels Like a Daughter
Drake CRASHES His Cousin's Prom!
1:48

Drake CRASHES His Cousin's Prom!
Julia Roberts’ Style Confessions: Shunning Trends, What She Wears for Date Night With Danny & More
1:11

Julia Roberts’ Style Confessions: Shunning Trends, What She Wears for Date Night With Danny & More
OMG! Gigi Hadid's New Ring! Did She and Zayn Malik Get Engaged??
1:37

OMG! Gigi Hadid's New Ring! Did She and Zayn Malik Get Engaged??
Melania Trump escapes White House on SNL
1:11

Melania Trump escapes White House on SNL
Dove Apologizes for ‘Racist’ Soap Ad That Turned Black Woman White
1:19

Dove Apologizes for ‘Racist’ Soap Ad That Turned Black Woman White
 

On Monday night, Thomas Carl Renner Jr. popped the question to his girlfriend of four years, Brittany Therres, with a large cheese pizza that spelled out “Marry Me” in pepperoni.

RELATED: WATCH: Man's fake proposal to cheating girlfriend
RELATED: Proposal song becomes epic wedding music video

Ledo Pizza in Charlotte Hall, Md., which filled the order, posted a photo on Monday of the meal along with Brittany’s engagement ring — a round diamond with a halo design — to its Facebook page, where it has acquired more than 1,500 positive reactions.

Man uses cheesy pizza to propose

One man used pizza to propose. Photo: Facebook

“We eat pizza at Ledo all the time, and I wanted to do something nice but also practical,” Renner, 31, a contract specialist for the U.S. Navy, told Yahoo Lifestyle.

But pulling off the proposal to his 27-year-old girlfriend wasn’t seamless.

“Brittany wanted to go to her parents’ house last night to watch the Washington Nationals game so I had to call her parents, tell them about my plan, and ask her dad to come over to fix our TV,” says Renner.

“We eat pizza at Ledo all the time, and I wanted to do something nice but also practical,” Renner, 31, a contract specialist for the U.S. Navy said.

But pulling off the proposal to his 27-year-old girlfriend wasn’t seamless.

“Brittany wanted to go to her parents’ house last night to watch the Washington Nationals game so I had to call her parents, tell them about my plan, and ask her dad to come over to fix our TV,” says Renner.

Pie-themed proposal goes viral

This man loves pizza so much, he asked his fiancée to marry him in a pie-themed proposal. Photo: Facebook

While Brittany grabbed plates and opened the oven to remove the pizza, Renner was standing behind her with the ring.

“She did a double-take when she saw the pizza,” he said.

Renner admits that his proposal begs for an obvious pun, saying, “Of course, the joke around my office is that my proposal was ‘cheesy.’”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top