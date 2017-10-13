There’s nothing that quite gets your anxiety levels skyrocketing like having a police car pulling you over and putting you through a sobriety test on the side of the road.

WATCH: Cop fakes DUI stop for surprise proposal

But one woman’s nerves turned into elation after she turned around to realise it had all been an elaborate ruse so her police officer boyfriend could propose to her.

In a video that was posted to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Facebook page, unsuspecting driver Ellen Alexander can be seen being put through her paces to prove she hasn’t been drinking.

Her boyfriend Deputy Kevin Bowes is filmed sneaking up behind her, only to have Ellen turn around and get the shock of her life to see him on one knee and holding a ring box out to her.

“Are you serious? Really?” Ellen says, before adding through happy tears something that either sounds like “I hate you or “I love you”. Either would work in this situation, really.

The video has since been watched 320,000 times with Deputy Bowes’ colleagues wishing the couple the best.

"Congratulations to future Mrs. Deputy Bowes. She thought she was a suspect DUI driver but it was a traffic stop that forever changed her life,” a caption under the Facebook video read.

“ We are so happy for you, Brother, and thank you for allowing us to be part of this wonderful moment. Welcome to the Tan & Green family, and may you have a wonderful life together!"

