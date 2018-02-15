Princess set to give up royal status for love postpones wedding

She made headlines all over the world last year when she sensationally revealed she would give up her royal status to marry a commoner.

And now Japan’s Princess Mako has backtracked majorly on her plans, announcing that both she and her fiancé, Kei Komuro, have decided to postpone their wedding.

The couple, who met while they were both at university, claim they need more time to think about their future and have pushed back their nuptials until 2020.

“We have come to realise the lack of time to make sufficient preparations for various events leading up to our marriage this autumn and our life afterward,” Princess Mako said in a statement to the media.

“We believe that we have rushed various things too much.”

"It is because of our immaturity and we just regret it.”

She went on to say that they don’t yet feel prepared to get married and are ‘sorry for causing great trouble and further burden to those who have willingly supported us’.

The surprising news comes after the couple’s engagement was announced back in September last year.

While it may have been joyous news for the young princess and her love at the time, it did mean that she would have to give up her royal status as she would no longer be considered a member of the royal family after walking down the aisle.

Kei Komuro actually proposed to the Princess in 2013 and the princess previously revealed that she was fully prepared to relinquish her title for love.

"I was aware since my childhood that I'll leave a royal status once I marry," she said at a student talk in Shibuya, Tokyo.

“First I was attracted by his bright smiles like the sun."

She also said Komuro was "a sincere, strong-minded, hard worker, and he has a big heart".

However, under the Japanese ‘Imperial House Law’ she will become a commoner when she ties the knot, as it’s only believed that royal blood runs in the male line of succession.

The Princess would be the first to lose royal status since 2014, when the emperor’s daughter, Princess Noriko married.

When Princess Mako does eventually marry Kei Komuro, she is expected to keep her job as a researcher at a museum at the University of Tokyo, which she landed after completing a master’s degree in art museum and gallery studies.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram