Royal fans set up camp outside London hospital
Meghan Markle warned not to invite family member to wedding

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Her fiancé Prince Harry is so relaxed about their wedding guest list he’s even invited his ex-girlfriends, but Meghan Markle isn’t quite having the same luck following reports she’s been warned not to invite one of her family members.

In the latest chapter of the 36-year-old actress’ shambolic family saga, Meghan’s half sister Samantha Grant’s ex-husband has spoken out.

Scott Rasmussen, 59, has finally broken his silence, claiming he saw Samantha’s true colours during their marriage from 1998 to 2003.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry engaged

The couple are counting down until their May 19 wedding - but there's still speculation around their guest list. Photo: Getty

The movie firearms expert reveals Samantha’s behaviour saw him desperate for a divorce just a week after he tied the knot with the author – who has threatened to pen a tell-all titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister – and that his jealous ex would be a liability at the wedding.

“Samantha’s the pushy one. She made our marriage a living hell,” Scott told the Mirror.

"I believe she resented Meghan because she had the life Samantha always wanted and she was jealous.”

Samantha Grant Meghan Markle

Samantha and Meghan share a father, Thomas Markle. Photo: Twitter

Scott, who met Meghan during his ill-fated marriage, describes the then-teenager as “all class and so polite, everything Samantha wanted to be”.

While Scott stayed with Samantha, 52, for years because of their daughter Noel, he’s now decided to speak out against his ex, and shut down her false claims of being close to Meghan before she shunned them.

Despite Samantha telling the Mirror earlier this year that Meghan's last words to her in 2014 were “I love you, babe. I’m really glad we had this conversation. Keep in touch," Scott claims nothing good will come from her involvement on the big day.

Samantha Grant GoFundMe

Samantha has previously labelled Meghan as a 'self obsessed' social climber. Photo: GoFundMe

Revealing rumours Samantha, who suffers from spinal Multiple Sclerosis, plans to commentate the wedding for US TV network if she doesn't get an invite, Scott claims she's the last person who should be there to celebrate the couple's big day.

“Harry and Meghan need to know the truth about her," Scott told the Mirror.

