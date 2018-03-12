News

Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

The reason Meghan and Harry won’t share a balcony wedding kiss

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s the tradition started by his parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day, but it’s been revealed Prince Harry won’t be stepping out on a balcony to share a kiss with his new bride, Meghan Markle.

The iconic moment has become revered by royal watchers, with thousands lining the streets to cheer Harry’s brother Prince William on when he kissed Kate Middleton after their 2011 ceremony.

However the kiss everyone is dying to see between Meghan and Harry won’t happen, according to one palace insider.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry wedding

Meghan and Harry's wedding will be missing one iconic moment - a balcony kiss. Photo: Getty

Prince Harry Meghan Markle wedding

The couple aren't usually shy about PDAs. Photo: Getty

With the couple notorious for bucking tradition by being affectionate in public, royal correspondent, Victoria Arbiter explains there’s actually a very practical reason the newlyweds won’t be puckering up for all to see.

“Windsor Castle doesn’t allow for it,” Victoria tells 9Honey.

Kate Middleton Prince William wedding

Kate and Wills puckered up in 2011. Photo: Getty

Harry and Meghan’s decision to tie the knot at St George’s Chapel instead of the usual royal choice of Westminster Abbey, means they’ll have their post-ceremony celebrations at St George’s Hall instead of Buckingham Palace – where most royals step out and kiss.

Princess Diana Prince Charles

Princess Diana and Prince Charles reportedly began the tradition in 1981. Photo: Getty

However the pair have decided to include the public during they May 19 nuptials by enjoying an open-carriage procession through the streets of Windsor after their wedding.

“It’s about a [3.2 kilometre] ride through Windsor, post wedding, so I think we might see a kiss then," says Victoria.

