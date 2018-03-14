Couple get their dog to film wedding video

An animal-mad couple managed to tie the knot for just $3,000 by letting their pet pooch film their wedding video – with adorable results.

Dog lovers Sam and Reece Blanch, from Brisbane, Australia, married in front of 50 guests in a picturesque Airbnb in Newrybar, New South Wales, last month.

The thrifty pair, both 26, are saving to set up their own animal shelter so ensured the entire event cost just $3,000 by enlisting the help of their five rescue dogs.

And props to the pooch, who aside from getting a lot of pats from guests, also managed to capture the ceremony, including exchanging the rings, the signing of the registry, some of the photoshoot, the bridal party, and the festivities to top it off.

The money shot was definitely the full length view of the bride's gorgeous lace gown, especially the stunning back of it.

Given how expensive videographers are these days for weddings, maybe this isn't such a bad idea.

