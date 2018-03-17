Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice attend royal wedding

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice stepped out looking stylish as they attended a royal wedding on Friday.

Supermodel Kate Moss was also in attendance.

It's not the royal wedding you may be thinking of though.

Many gathered in Lima, Peru yesterday afternoon to celebrate the nuptials of Prince Christian of Hanover and his bride Alessandra de Osma.

Princess Eugenie, who is set to tie the knot to Jack Brooksbank in October, and Princess Beatrice both looked happy to be attending the wedding in the sunshine.

Prince Christian and Alessandra officially wed five months ago at a low-key civil ceremony in London, but it seems that wasn't to be the main event as they said 'I do' again in Alessandra's native country of Peru.

Alessandra, 25, looked absolutely stunning in her wedding gown designed by Jorge Vázquez.

Prince Christian looked dapper wearing a traditional suit.

There will be no shortage of royal weddings this year as many are looking forward to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tying the knot at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are also set to wed at Windsor Castle later this year.

