The big difference between Meghan and Kate’s invites

Meghan and Harry have just sent out the invites to their May 19 wedding, and the simple but classic design with gold-gilded edges is everything you’d expect in from a real-life royal fairy tale.

Following a traditional style, the invitations are surprisingly similar to the ones Kate and Wills sent out in 2011.

Both are written in cursive black ink on white paper under the seal of an official gold badge, but there’s one detail that strikingly different.

Kate and Wills’ invite started out with the line, “The Lord Chamberlain is commanded by The Queen to invite…” above two blank lines for names to be handwritten.

Meanwhile Harry and Meghan’s is much less formal and ‘requests’ rather than ‘commands’.

It reads, “His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales requests the pleasure of the company of…”, setting a noticeably more relaxed and personable tone.

Other minor differences include the fact that as a divorcee, Meghan is referred to as a ‘Ms’, while Kate was ‘Miss’, and that you can RSVP via email to Harry and Meghan’s wedding, rather than through ‘he Lord Chamberlain’s Office’ for Kate and Wills.

There’s also a slight difference in the dress code, as interestingly, Kate and Wills only gave fashion advice to their male guests, recommending they dress in “uniform, morning coat or lounge suit”.

Harry and Meghan have done the same, but add that women should wear a “day dress with hat”.

