The Queen will skip this traditional part of the royal wedding

Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Allison Yee
She’s the matriarch Prince Harry calls ‘Granny’ and has always claimed is one of the most important women in his life.

But as the prince gears up to wed the other woman he loves most, Meghan Markle, it seems there’s one aspect of the royal wedding the Queen won’t be taking part in.

Meghan and Prince Harry have been determined to embrace the unconventionality of their relationship from the get go.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle wedding

The countdown is on until Harry and Meghan's May 19 wedding. Photo: Getty

From Meghan’s American-born background to the pair’s wedding invites acknowledging the actress’ divorced status by referring to her as ‘Ms Meghan Markle’, the lovebirds have refused to bend to protocol.

But there’s one thing on the day that the Queen likely won’t participate in – despite her fondness for Harry - and it’s probably the part of every wedding we love the most.

Prince Harry Queen Elizabeth wedding

She loves her grandson, but insiders say there's one thing the Queen will draw the line at. Photo: Getty

"[The Queen is] hugely close to her grandson,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

“They have a very special relationship. She is thrilled to be seeing Harry settle down and finally marry.”

While the Queen will be a very present part of the day, Katie explains one tradition will probably see the Queen take a backseat.

With reports the Spice Girls are set to perform at the newlywed's reception, it’s predicted the 91-year-old monarch will be letting the youngsters enjoy themselves.

Spice Girls perform royal wedding

Reports claim the couple have lined up the Spice Girls as their wedding singers. Photo: Instagram/victoriabeckham

"She's going to want to be a very important part of that day and indeed she will,” said Katie.

“But I think when it comes to the evening reception and certainly the party, if the Spice Girls are performing then, I don't think the queen's going to be on the dance floor."

That’s right, as much as the thought of the Queen cutting shapes on the d-floor gives us all the wedding feels, it’s probably one p Her Majesty is keen to sit out on.

