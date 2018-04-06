Bride’s insanely jealous ode to ex goes viral

News

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

From flowers to tailoring, music and seating plans; there a so many things to think about in the lead up to your wedding, but for many brides, your partner’s ex isn’t one of them.

That is, unless you’re this young woman, whose first-person post is going viral on social media for focusing on her husband-to-be’s high-school sweetheart.

The post, which was published on Odessey, sees the bride compare her upcoming wedding day to the prom he attended with his sweetheart – and it’s slightly concerning.

This bride is spending a lot of time thinking about her groom's ex... Photo: Getty

“Sometimes I have issues with jealousy,” she writes, “and I hate that you got all of the high school stuff with him.”

“You got to go to games and support him. It kills me that I couldn't be there for him…

“I hate that you got to go to all of the school dances with him. He got to see you all dressed up and probably told you how great you looked. I'm sure you did look great.”



She goes on to reflect on how colour co-ordinating a prom dress and tux is similar to the way you organise a bridal party colour scheme.

Thankfully, she wraps it up with a reminder that the past is in the past.

“I try to not get jealous of all of the things you got with him because it is all in the past,” she says.

“You had your time, and now I get the wedding. You got to dress up in high school, but I get to dress up for my wedding with him.”

Needless to say, the reactions on Twitter have been merciless.









Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

