This is what Harry and Meghan’s wedding photos will look like

We finally have a little bit more of an idea of what to expect from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding next month.

Kensington Palace has announced the royal wedding photographer to be Alexi Lubomirski.

In a tweet sent out on April 13, the royal household revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to use the same photographer who took their official engagement photos at Frogmore House in December of last year.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected Alexi Lubomirski to take the official photographs at Windsor Castle following their wedding at St George's Chapel on 19th May. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 13, 2018

Alexi is a well-known portrait photographer, and photographed Prince Harry and Ms. Markle last year at Frogmore House, Windsor, to mark the news of their engagement. pic.twitter.com/p42g8QRjmY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 13, 2018

“I could not be more thrilled or honoured to photograph this historic occasion," Lubomirski said of his royal appointment in a post on Instagram.

"Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story.”

Lubomirski is a fashion and celebrity photographer based in New York City and has worked on fashion editorials and created the #IAmDiverseBeauty hashtag campaign, celebrating diversity in the industry.

He also recently won the Photographer of the Year accolade at the Daily Front Row Awards.

In the past, Lubomirski has worked with the likes of Margot Robbie, Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Campbell and more.

