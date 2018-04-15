This is what Harry and Meghan’s wedding photos will look like

News

Kensington Palace has announced the royal wedding photographer to be Alexi Lubomirski.

In a tweet sent out on April 13, the royal household revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to use the same photographer who took their official engagement photos at Frogmore House in December of last year.

meghan and harry

Meghan and Harry have decided to use the same photographer as their engagement shoot. Photo: Kensington Palace

“I could not be more thrilled or honoured to photograph this historic occasion," Lubomirski said of his royal appointment in a post on Instagram.

"Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story.”

engagement shoot

Their wedding photos will look a lot like this. Photo: Kensington Palace

royal wedding photos

The royal wedding is only five weeks away. Photo: Kensington Palace

Lubomirski is a fashion and celebrity photographer based in New York City and has worked on fashion editorials and created the #IAmDiverseBeauty hashtag campaign, celebrating diversity in the industry.

royal photographer

Alex was recently named Photographer of the Year at the Daily Front Row Awards. Photo: Twitter

He also recently won the Photographer of the Year accolade at the Daily Front Row Awards.

In the past, Lubomirski has worked with the likes of Margot Robbie, Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Campbell and more.

