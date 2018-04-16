News

Meghan's dad doesn't know if he's walking her down the aisle

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

We're less thank five weeks out from the royal wedding, but it seems Meghan Markle's dad Thomas is still in the dark about his exact role on the day.

While he has made it clear in the past that he wants to be by his daughter's side as she marries Prince Harry on May 19, apparently Thomas Markle Snr 'hasn't heard' if he will be walking Meghan down the aisle.

"I talked to Thomas last week and he didn’t seem to know what the problem was," Meghan's uncle Michael told The Mirror.

meghan wedding

Who will walk Meghan down the aisle? Photo: Getty

"He told me he hasn’t heard anything and he didn’t even know if he would be walking Meghan down the aisle."

It's believed the former Hollywood lighting director, as well as Meghan's mother Doria, are the only two family members she has invited to the wedding.

Her uncle Michael admitted he was disappointed not to be invited, having helped his niece gain a college internship in Argentina.

“Myself and my brother Fred and my two girls would like to go," he told the publication.

meghan markle dad

It is believed only her dad and mum Doria have been invited. Photo: Instagram

A family friend of Thomas' previously confirmed the dad was looking forward to walking his daughter down the aisle, despite battling some health issues which were rumoured to be keeping him from flying.

“Thomas Sr. is overjoyed to be beside his little girl on the day she becomes a princess - even if he has to battle his demons to get there,” the ‘friend’ told The Sun.

After the offical engagement announcement in November last year Thomas told The Mirror he would 'love to' accompany his daughter down the aisle.

"I’m very pleased. I’m delighted," he said of their engagement at the time.

prince harry

The wedding is set for May 19. Photo: Getty

While royal-to-be Meghan prepares for the wedding, her dad Thomas was spotted on what could be described as the most depressing shopping trip ever.

Photos emerged last week of Thomas doing some late-night shopping at a local Home Depot store in Mexico. But he wasn’t buying anything exciting, instead he was spotted at 7pm, picking out a new toilet.

A world away from the dad will be thrown into if he indeed attends the wedding.

The couple will marry in St George's Chappel in Windsor Castle.

