News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The secret to waking up refreshed
The secret to waking up refreshed

Couple wed in hospital so premature daughter could attend

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

A hospital was the last place they thought they would be getting married, but when Rubia Ferreira and Tyler Campbell decided to tie the knot, they knew they had to have one special person in attendance – their precious daughter, Kaelin.

Dog films wedding on GoPro
1:17

Dog films wedding on GoPro
Man Threatens Club Employee With Acid During Robbery
1:43

Man Threatens Club Employee With Acid During Robbery
Ten Arrested in Adani Coal Mine Protest at Brisbane Bank
0:54

Ten Arrested in Adani Coal Mine Protest at Brisbane Bank
Fruit Bats Go Nuts Over Banana Treat
1:10

Fruit Bats Go Nuts Over Banana Treat
Pranksters Left in Shock Over Scammer's Confession
6:26

Pranksters Left in Shock Over Scammer's Confession
Pit Bull is Freaked Out by 'Evil' Pig Statue
0:39

Pit Bull is Freaked Out by 'Evil' Pig Statue
Devious Harley Destroys More Cup Towers
6:14

Devious Harley Destroys More Cup Towers
Wingsuits and Wind Tunnels Make for a Fun Time
2:43

Wingsuits and Wind Tunnels Make for a Fun Time
The 'Beast Mode' Compilation
1:29

The 'Beast Mode' Compilation
Five Fascinating Facts About Lynx
0:46

Five Fascinating Facts About Lynx
The World's Most Flexible People
1:06

The World's Most Flexible People
The Best Things About Friday
1:06

The Best Things About Friday
 

Rubia gave birth to Kaelin last November when she was just 24 weeks, after doctors diagnosed Rubia with HELLP syndrome, which is linked to preeclampsia.

With the dangerous condition potentially causing seizures, high blood pressure and affecting the mum’s organs, the decision was made to deliver Kaelin via emergency caesarean.

“She was born premature and only weighed 14oz (395 grams) at birth,” Rubia reveals in the couple’s GoFundMe page.

Rubia Ferreira and Tyler Campbell

Tyler and Rubia tied the knot next to their daughter's crib in NICU. Photo: University of Alabama at Birmingham

“She has been in the hospital and in a ventilator the whole time. She has Bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). Which has caused her to have severe pulmonary hypertension. This may lead to her being in the hospital for the whole first year of her life.”

With their daughter facing months of recovery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Rubia and Tyler decided to ditch their wedding plans in Okinawa, Japan – the place where they had first met.

Instead, after seeing a Facebook video of a couple tying the knot at the hospital, their big day fate was sealed.

GoFundMe premature baby

The couple have shared their daughter's plight in hope of raising funds. Photo: GoFundMe

“We asked our nurse liaison, and she was all about it!” Tyler told People.

“That was about two weeks before Valentine’s Day, and she thought it would be perfect if that was our wedding day.”

With improvised touches including Rubia walking down the ‘aisle’ which was actually the hallway to Kaelin’s room, with her neonatologist Dr. Waldemar Carlo, the couple admit they wouldn’t want to have done things any other way.

“I’m so happy because we got married in front of Kaelin,” Rubia told People. “Everybody helped me!”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top