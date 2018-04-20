Mum blasted for missing sister's wedding for another event

News

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Weddings are supposed to be all about celebrating your love with everyone who means the most to you.

However, one bride has revealed she was left devastated on her wedding day when her sister chose to go to her graduation ceremony, which fell on the same day, instead.

The woman took to Mumsnet to ask others if she was being irrational to be upset by her sister’s decision, even though the sister's daughter was the flower girl on the day.

The wedding was set a year in advance and her sister knew the date of the nuptials far before her graduation ceremony was organised.

Woman's wedding dilemma

A woman is horrified that her sister didn't attend her wedding because she had to attend her graduation. Photo: Friends

“No questionable issues between us. Her daughter was the flower girl too and much doted,” the bride wrote in the post.

“Horrified relatives questioned me at the wedding where she was and I had to defend her absence - on my own wedding.”

To make matters even worse, the bride’s other sister was overseas, meaning she had no family present on the day.

“Can I add that for her wedding, I bent backwards in personally handling all the errands including making the invites by hand,” she continued.

“Whereas when it was my turn, she didn't little as offer to even help.”

Commenters were quick to offer their advice to the heartbroken woman, with some saying they would never do such a thing and others siding with the sister.

Wedding party

The mum's daughter was the flower girl at the wedding. Photo: Getty Images

“There is no way I’d choose my graduation over my sister’s wedding,” one person said, while another claimed the sister “could have gone to both”.

“I'd have gone to my graduation. I worked really hard to get through uni and my graduation was a very proud moment. My sister’s wedding was a special moment for her, not me. And presumably she came to the wedding later on? Just not the ceremony?” a commenter said.

Another person made a note of the fact that the sister actually sent her daughter to the wedding to see her aunt get married, instead of watching her mother graduate.

