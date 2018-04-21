News

Edwina Bartholomew marries in heirloom dress from 1944

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

Edwina Bartholomew is a married woman after tying the knot in a gorgeous ceremony on her property in Capertee Valley, NSW, on Saturday.

The much-loved presenter said ‘I do’ to her partner of seven years Neil Varcoe, in front of 160 friends and family members, in a wedding where every detail was planned by the happy couple.

Everyone pitched in to make it the most special day, with a friend baking the cake, and guests taking home a jar of honey from Edwina and Neil’s farm.

Edwina Bartholomew has married Neil Varcoe in a beautiful home wedding. Photo: Edwina Robertson

Edwina Bartholomew wedding

She looked incredible in a dress passed down from her grandmother. Photo: Edwina Robertson

However, the most precious detail was the bride’s dress, which is actually a family heirloom that dates back three generations.

It was first worn by the presenter’s grandmother in 1944 and was carefully restored by Melbourne designer, Sonia Cappellazzo. 

Her veil was just as special, and was gifted to her great grandmother by her sister for her wedding in 1915.

Edwina's veil was also a family heirloom. Photo: Edwina Robertson

The Sunrise team were among the 160 guests invited. Photo: Instagram/Sam Armytage

Making the most of the sprawling, country-side view, the couple opted for a lunch-time wedding, and to keep things local, all the food and wine they served was sourced from the Mudgee region and Central Coast.

Naturally, Edwina’s Sunrise colleagues – both onscreen and off – were in attendance to help celebrate, as were many of her old school and university friends.

The all-important maid of honour role was played by Edwina’s sister.

Guests were given a jar of honey from the couple's own farm. Photo: Instagram/Talitha Cummins

Edwina and Neil got engaged in April last year after he proposed on their property. They first met while working together in radio and they moved out to their Warramba farm two years ago.

She's sharing photos of the day on Instagram via the hashtag 'WarrambaWedding' and says, “It’s so wonderful to be able to share our wedding photos with all of our wonderful Sunrise viewers.

"Everyone has been so kind since we announced our engagement last April. We have felt very loved.”

They married in front of 160 guests. Photo: Instagram

It was the perfect day for a country wedding. Photo: Instagram

