Royal wedding

Kensington Palace announced this week that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have picked Californian-born pasty chef Claire Ptak to bake their wedding cake.
Getty
Ptak, the owner of London-basked bakery Violet Cakes, will be rustling up a lemon and elderflower flavoured bake for the royal couple, covered in buttercream and topped with fresh flowers. Breaking tradition once again. But how will theirs stack up to the cakes of the past?
Getty
Prince William and Kate Middleton, as she was known then, opted for a very traditional eight-tier fruit cake for their wedding in 2011. Designed by royal baker Fiona Cairns, the cake boasted hundreds of iced flowers and lace details from the Duchess’s dress.
Getty
Prince Andrew and Duchess Fergie served guests at their July 1986 wedding with a 1.5m marzipan and rum cake. The five-tier bake was prepared at the navy supply school HMS Raleigh.
Getty
For Charles and Diana’s wedding in 1981, David Avery, the head baker at the Royal Naval cooking school, rustled up this five-tier show-stopper.
Getty
Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips commissioned warrant officer David Dodd (an instructor at the Army School of Catering) to make their wedding cake. It boasted five tiers and incredibly intricate piping work.
Getty
When the Queen’s younger sister wed her first husband, Anthony Armstrong-Jones in 1960, it was Frank Jacobs of J. Lyons who created the masterpiece. It took five weeks to complete, stood 1.5m tall and weighed 70kg.
Getty
Mr Schur, chief confectioner at McVitie and Price Ltd, was the mastermind behind the incredibly elaborate, 3m cake baked for the Queen’s wedding to Prince Philip back in 1947. As post-war rationing was still underway, the cake’s ingredients were flown in from South Africa and Australia – giving the four-tier bake the nickname the ‘10,00-mile cake.’
Getty
Victoria commissioned multiple wedding cakes – including this one, which weighed nearly 140kg and reportedly was a whopping three metres wide.
Getty