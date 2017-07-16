Little girl nails wedding speech in the cutest way

If you thought you were an expert at delivering epic wedding speeches, then sit down and watch this tiny girl take the stage.

While many people try anything to avoid taking to the microphone at a wedding, this girl wouldn’t let go of it.

RELATED: How to nail wedding speeches

RELATED: WATCH: Bridesmaid raps wedding speech to Eminem

In a video uploaded to America’s Funniest Home Videos YouTube page, the adorable tot just doesn’t want to let the moment go until she’d said everything she wants to get off her chest.

This little girl gave the cutest wedding speech. Photo: America's Funniest Home Videos More

“When I was a baby, I got in mummy’s tummy and I was so tiny,” she started, as the crowd broke down in laughter.

She then proceeds to talk about being born and going “night night” when she was four-years-old.

Who needs an MC when you have this four-year-old? Photo: America's Funniest Home Videos More

Then her dad steps in and whispers in his daughter’s ear, no doubt telling her to get to the point about how much she loves the couple getting married.

“I love you Kiki and I’m so happy that you got married,” she said to rapturous applause.

However she wasn’t finished and wanted to tell her uncle something very important.

The audience loved her speech. Photo: America's Funniest Home Videos More

“Uncle Mark, I like your suit,” she said.

See the hilarious video above.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram