Lo Bosworth is launching a product range for your private bits

Celebrities launching a new line of clothing, make-up or lifestyle books has just become the norm, however Lo Bosworth has just revealed a very different range of products for the vagina.

Lo is best known for her appearances as Lauren Conrad's best friend in MTV show The Hills and since the show ended in 2010, she's launched her own blog called The LoDown but now she's branching out into female hygiene products.

The range consists of pH-balancing wipes, a cleanser, a moisturiser and infection-halting supplements, which are all branded under the name Love Wellness.

"I am a woman, like many others, who have suffered from irritations, infections, and haven't been satisfied with the care that I've received from doctors with prescription drugs, and even more so with what's available at the drug store from big brands," Lo told Elle magazine.

"I think that so many drugstore products specifically are developed in board rooms by men who think that they know what a woman wants for her body," she continued.

"The best example is scented tampons. What the f***? It's clear as day that men don't have personal experience trying the products that they're creating and selling in the drugstore, because if they did they would know how irritating they are, how bad they smell, and I think that they would be very uncomfortable using products that can cause cancer and really long-term problems for people."

