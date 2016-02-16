Lottie Moss Lands Her First Magazine Cover

Lottie Moss. Photo: Getty Images. More

The 18-year old, who shares Kate Moss’s DNA (lucky!) has just landed her first big magazine cover, with L'Officiel Netherlands featuring her on their March issue.

Boasting Kate’s signature cheekbones and slim frame, Lottie sports a pink and red Gucci ensemble on the cover, which aptly refers to her as “Little Miss Moss”.

Last year, Lottie secured a modeling contract with Storm Models, the same agency that represents her sister.

Since then, the 18-year old has slowly built up her profile, appearing in editorials for Teen Vogue and securing contracts with Calvin Klein and Red Valentino.

Late last year, Lottie appeared in the Sonia Rykiel show alongside celebrity royalty Gigi Hadid, Lizzy Jagger and Georgia May Jagger.

Considering she's never taken to the catwalk before, Paris Fashion Week is an ambitious place to start - but she clearly has the Moss swagger necessary for such a feat.

"Lottie looks beautiful and fresh - a very English rose look," said Carole White, founder of Premier Models. "Generally you need the height. Kate is an exception to the rule because models need to be 5ft 9in in to 5ft 11in. I think Lottie makes a lovely young model."

And despite her petite 5'5" frame, fashion expert Karen Kay says Lottie is "the full package".

"Yes, Lottie's beautiful but she's got more than looks," Kay explains. "She's got the Moss kudos, that special allure. That is even more important and could land her the biggest campaigns for the biggest brands. Her classical beauty is very now, from her willowy frame to her natural blonde hair and fair complexion.

"If she plays her cards right, she could eclipse Kate."