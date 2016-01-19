Louise Roe Is Engaged To Australian Producer Mackenzie Hunkin

Fashion journalist Louise Roe and her Australian producer boyfriend Mackenzie Hunkin are engaged.

The pair made the very exciting news in an Instagram post uploaded to British TV presenter and model Roe's page, alongside the caption: "Guys, I am over the moon to tell you I'm engaged!"

RELATED: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Are Engaged

RELATED: The Most Incredible Celebrity Engagement Rings

"My best friend and love of my life Mackenzie asked me to marry him...we couldn't be happier. I wanted to share the news!"

In the adorable snap, Roe is posing on her future husband's back, showing off her massive diamond-encrusted sparkler.

The ring (which we are dying to see up close) looks like a single oval diamond, surrounded by a halo of glittering bling.

Roe and Hunkin apparently met while working on their current show Style by Jury, with Mackenzie taking up a directing position and Louise hosting.

Roe is a fashion journalist, TV presenter and model. More

Hunkin has also produced Channel Seven's X Factor and Beauty And The Geek in Australia.

The pair split their time between LA and Sydney but were recently on holiday at the exclusive American ski resort, Aspen in Colorado, where the engagement is reported to have taken place.

Roe was also previously engaged to Abercrombie & Fitch model Josh Slack, but the pair called time on their relationship in October 2013.

We can't wait to get a closer look at that bling.